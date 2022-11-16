Sehidup (Tak) Semati

Not Available

When Helena and Titan celebrate their first wedding anniversary at a restaurant, Helena dies from an asthma attack. Since then, Helena’s spirit is revealed to her husband. People think that Titan suffers from depression as he often communicates with the spirit of his late wife. Titan is advised to see a psychiatrist, who sends Olin, a student of psychology, to conduct an observation. Titan also seeks help from a paranormal, Ki Jono Bolot. Then, when Titan meets Irene, Helena’s spirit gives her consent to his new romance.