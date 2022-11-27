Not Available

Sei oni ningen dai ni gô: Ikinasai

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In the room of the Story Hotel, Hina (Rina Minami), who is wearing a blonde wig and a gothic lolita, is accused of having an M-shaped spread by Masukawa, the director of the nursing care company. At the moment Hina is strangled and feels cheerful, Masukawa's view is distorted. When Masukawa looked around, he noticed a mysterious figure. Miki (Yukine Sakuragi), an abbreviated name for the Research Institute for Bizarre Incidents, has started the investigation into the death of Masukawa. And at first, it was just an accidental death from a heart attack ...　

    Cast

