Seiai scandal: Kokeshi to hanayome

Not Available

Homma, a shy and hard-working car mechanic, said goodbye to Mao (Maya Sawamura), a delivery health girl who has forgiven her heart for three years. This is because he started dating with an office lady named Yurie (Meguri) who he met at a matchmaking party and got engaged. Mao was a little jealous when he realized that he secretly loved Honma, but wished for the relationship between adults and the happiness of Honma. On the way home one day, Homma found a dirty kokeshi doll, cleaned it with a handkerchief moistened with water, and placed it on the flowerbed. That night, a strange young woman (Yui Kawagoe) visited the room. She forcibly went up to the room and said that she was a kokeshi doll...