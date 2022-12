Not Available

Popular mystery series No.37 is coming. The death of the oldest son in the family that everyone is proud of - what happened? Mr. Ushio is approaching the sad truth behind it. At around 10 pm, the body of a stationery maker employee Takahiko IBA was found in Nishi Shinjuku park, Tokyo. Masao Ushio, a detective at Shinjuku Nishijo, is questioning Harumi, the younger sister of the victim who found the body...