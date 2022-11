Not Available

In the sixties, director and screenwriter Seijun Suzuki (1923-2017) was the great innovator of Japanese cinema. Extremely creative and eccentric, his narrative world is strongly influenced by Kabuki theater. His testimony crosses with that of his collaborator and close friend, artistic director and screenwriter Takeo Kimura (1918–2010). Between the two of them, they remember how they made their great masterpieces about the Yakuza underworld for the Nikkatsu film company.