Seishun riverside: Futari de ikou

Makoto and Rage are high school classmates and are still close friends 10 years after graduation. Currently, Makoto is a serious office worker and was still dating a high school classmate Shiori (Ai Sayama), but the handsome Rage belonged to a small theater company and was aiming to be an actor. Even today, when they are talking in the usual riverside, Madonna Yui Okusawa (Yuki Megumi) from high school passes by. Rage had previously attacked her, but in the end, her feelings didn't come to fruition. Men who spend such ordinary days, but Makoto started dating a woman named Aika (Ruka Kanae) because of Hyun, and an audition of a famous movie director's work came to Rage...