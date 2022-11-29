Seize The Moment

Not Available

It can happen that people divided by centuries live according to the same time. Daniil Kharms and the students of the help centre for people with disorders in the autistic spectrum “Anton’s Right Here” appeared unexpectedly close to each other, and the students could enact two of his stories. To get into Kharms, they didn’t’ have to play anybody, but something imperceptibly Kharmsian is there in each of their movements, looks and word. Time is similar to beads: every second is like a unique pebble on the string of life. There are also people, in whose hands the beads are scattered and turn into a miracle.