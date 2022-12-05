Not Available

April Douglas is trying to make her way in the world, but it's not proving easy. She struggles to break into the field of photojournalism, despite the disapproval of her father. When she discovers a strange object at the edge of a police investigation site, April is convinced this could be her big break. But is she in way over her head? This 1980s throwback started as a way to practice filmmaking while the creators were in quarantine during the Covid-19 lockdown. The project grew in ambition as it unfolded, despite the challenges inherent in being stuck at home.