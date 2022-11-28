Sekai Wa 3 de Dekite iru

Not Available

Tells the story of three young people living in the after corona and wis corona worlds. When a lost salaried worker, Mochizuki Yuto, who had lived all over the world, wanted to quit his job, an emergency declaration was issued due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection. The work environment of Yuto, such as telework and online meetings, has changed completely. Then, one day after the declaration was lifted, the eldest brother, Taito and his younger brother, Mitsuo, who had been thinking about him, visited Yuto.