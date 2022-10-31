Not Available

Sekali Lagi tells story of Arman (Shaheizy Sam) a man with autism who comes across a little girl, Amy, as snatch thieves almost rob him. Amy is a little girl who is smart and independent therefore Arman frequently spends time with Amy, which in turn enables Arman to be more independent. Things take another twist when Arman meets Amy’s mother Sheila (Lisa Surihani), and Sheila soon finds that she’s torn between her boyfriend Faris (Bront Palarae) and the sweet Arman (Shaheizy Sam), with whom her daughter has formed a bond with.