Following up the release of its first full-length record in the U.S., Sony Music Direct (Japan), Inc., a division of Sony Music Entertainment Japan, Inc., has announced the U.S. release of a brand new EP by the Japanese pop artist/group, Ryo (Supercell). The EP's title track, "SEKIRANUN GRAFFITI" (SEKIRANUN means Thundercloud), is also the theme music to the latest Hatsune Miku PROJECT DIVA arcade console game and video game for the PSP, which will be released in Japan this fall. The release also contains the new single, "Fallin' Fallin' Fallin'," which was composed by Ryo and the celebrated Japanese Vocaloid producer known as Dixie Flatline. The SEKIRANUN GRAFFITI EP also contains instrumental and remixes of the two tracks. Cover art for the new release was created by Atsuya Uki.