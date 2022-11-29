Not Available

Singay (Stanzin Chokphel), a young and successful man in his mid-thirties recollects the moment in his childhood, when officials from ‘Rural education department’ came to his village to take him to school. Singay (Jigmet Topgay) lives with his single mother (Tsering Yangchen) and his pet lamb in a nomad tribe in Himalayas. Singay curiously asks his mother about the officials and about where he is going and what school is. Since mother has never been to a school herself, she has very limited know how of school but her answer satisfy Singay’s innocent questions and he is excited to go to this new place called ‘School’. Specially when he asks “Mother can I take the lamb with me as well” and to which mother answers “of course you can”. This answer of his mother takes the Singay’s excitement to next level until the next day the officials come to pick Singay for his boarding school.