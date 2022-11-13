Not Available

Witness the revolution happening at Sektor 9, an abandoned Soviet-era gulag where a new breed of leathermen toe the party line in latex, gas masks, nylon ropes, and animal cages. Featuring hard-hitting punishing tops who teach the art of submission to muscle-bound comrades hungry for dick, Sektor 9 Part 2 stars coverman Marc Dylan and an all-star cast of porn's biggest names including Spencer Reed, Jimmy Durano, Chris Daniels, Ben Brown, Brenn Wyson and Tommy Deluca. Directed by Christian Owen and soundscaped by underground sensation DJ Little Rock, this leather blockbuster makes one thing clear - there's no escaping Sektor 9.