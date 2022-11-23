Not Available

A revealing look into the lives of students who put it all on the line to be selected, proving that a free education is never without a cost. 'Selected' is a documentary about the challenges of public urban education. Through unprecedented access in a Chicago public school, 'Selected' explores leadership, triumphs and losses in one of the most culturally and economically diverse schools in the country. 'Selected' investigates the impact of being educated in a true melting pot environment and the effect it has on education, acceptance, tolerance and a worldview. It illustrates what is possible when great leadership, diverse cultures and extraordinary minds come together. These interwoven stories highlight the benefits, and unintended consequences, of select schools and society's constant struggle with urban education.