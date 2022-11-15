Selena Gomez: Dreaming

Not Available

Selena is one of the worlds rising stars. A former Disney superstar who has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable talents. Her big break came in 2007 when she starred in the hugely successful Disney show the wizards of Waverly place, and since then her fame has grown to levels beyond her wildest dreams. Her extremely turbulent relationship with Justin Bieber made headlines all around the world, but it’s for her artistry and talent that she is revered for by millions of fans. Selena Gomez possesses the drive and ambition that has seen her grown to the worldwide superstar she is to date. Follow the unique story of one of Hollywood’s shining lights.