Selena Rose: Prom

Not Available

Beautiful Selena Rose can't wait to lose her virginity, but her dream is to go all the way on the night of her senior prom. She talks her two best friends into losing theirs too, only time is running out and they don't want to lose it to the 'lame' high school boys! They devise a lusty plan to go after the sexiest teachers at the school, but getting their attention is not easy. Each hot, horny girl comes up with a naughty idea to seduce the right one and get him to deflower her. Prom night assures a banging time for these wild teens!