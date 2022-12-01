Not Available

Meet Seleone, an elder from Hihifo district on Wallis Island. He is interviewed by Lotana, a nurse, who asks him about traditional ways of life, and how to integrate this knowledge into methods of teaching young people about non-communicable diseases. Through interviews with Seleone, the film shows how modernisation has profoundly changed the Wallisian way of life, with a focus on the abandonment of subsistence farming, hunting and fishing, and the introduction of imported processed foods.