Self Helpless

    Simon, John Candy, Felix, and The Drake are assholes. They are stupid, scheming, self-regarding dudes who are convinced of their own greatness. They are also convinced that they can fix their pathetic lives with self-help books. Unfortunately for the guys, self-help is not moron-proof. The foursome's idiotic attempts at bettering themselves lead to lost jobs, poorly timed acid trips, and incarceration. Due to a gross mistranslation of a Mexican website, the guys become convinced that they must travel to Mexico to find an all-knowing guru named Don Rodrigo. On the road to enlightenment the group runs into drugs, guns, gangsters, hot Mexican babes and lots of tequila.

