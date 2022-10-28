Self(less) Portrait

Not Available

In an age of social media, where the boundaries between private and public are constantly being redrawn, 50 people come together to reveal some of their most intimate thoughts. Director Danic Champoux (Mom and Me) returns to Hot Docs to bring us this inventive story that bends the boundaries of documentary cinema. The ensemble cast appears to bare all for the camera, openly discussing a multitude of subjects, from the funny to the heartbreaking, in this unique portrait that celebrates the diversity of human existence.