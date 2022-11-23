Self Medicated: A Film About Art

Not Available

The Antagonist Movement was formed by a group of unknown artists in 2000. Begun in bars and clubs of the Lower East Side, the movement promoted lesser-known works by up-and-coming talent. Over the last thirteen years the Antagonist Movement has grown and expanded from its base in New York to show in cities around the world, including Berlin, Lisbon, and Quito. This film documents the entire history of the Antagonist Movement and the artists involved, employing animation, stop-motion film techniques, interviews, and a killer soundtrack that spans the globe.