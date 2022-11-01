Self Portrait as a PowerPoint Proposal for an Amusement Park Ride

Not Available

Written and directed by Jonn Herschend, Self Portrait as a PowerPoint Presentation for an Amusement Park Ride is a corporate PowerPoint proposal for a new roller coaster based entirely on an illicit inter-office affair between the presenter and Linda Cole. It includes ideas for a 'Make Your Own Sandwich Shop' and a secret password for having sex in the supply closet. The proposal, which is created entirely in PowerPoint, takes the viewer through the very basic planning stages for the ride but then transitions to actually becoming the ride itself.