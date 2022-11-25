Self-portrait with the Device

Not Available

"In the 1990 text on his film Autoportrait au dispositif (1981), Lebrat wrote that all his films are in fact self-portraits, including those that are abstract colour films, and the Rothko's painting are the most beautiful examples of self-portraiture in twentieth century art. lebrat notes that the impetus behind self-portraiture comes out of his desire to create another image of his body, which does not necessarily have to be its representation but can suggest another satte of being, for example the infinite and transcendent state aims at overcoming the problem of corps morcelé and mortal flesh." Izabella Pruska-Oldenhof