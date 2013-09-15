2013

Jake is the overnight security guard at a highly-secured Self Storage facility in rural Rhode Island. When his friend's party plans fall through, he invites them to his job site to throw a fiesta of his own. There couldn't be a better location: removed, no people, nothing but party... right? Innocent mischief turns a naughty night of fun into an evening of horror. We soon learn that some things were meant to stay under lock and key and certain places were supposed to be left undisturbed. The kids aren't the only ones at the self storage facility who are looking for a night of fun.