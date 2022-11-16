Not Available

He was his absolute copy – his gestures, body language and jokes were so real, no one suspected the change. Bogdanov looked at the screen as if it was mirror. the double has taken over his tV-show, held meetings with his fans, lived with his women and had drinks with his friends. Bogdanov’s life and identity were erased in an instant. Popular, successful and cynical writer Bogdanov lost everything he has been working on for years building his career. As he clearly sees that the double is better and sincerer than he, he realizes the battle of his life is lost. the only one who wants to have real Bogdanov back is his daughter...