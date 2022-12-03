Selfie. Chaos and Creativity

Not Available

A portrait of a generation that grew up in the era of the Internet and social networks. “Selfie Generation” are people who do not part with their smartphones and count likes on Instagram every day. Selfies for them are not only a way of life, but also a whole philosophy. The 12 characters in the film reflect on the present and the future. Among them are the famous Internet influencers and bloggers-millionaire "Instagram", representatives of art and show business, as well as promising students and lyceum students.