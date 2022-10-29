Selling Off Britain

Not Available

Will Hutton presents an impassioned argument on the British economy, claiming that business leaders and politicians are selling off some of the nation's best companies for quick and easy profits, and that this is creating a dumbed-down, low-wage Britain. He reveals that in the past 10 years, 440billion of British firms have been sold to new overseas owners, illustrating a radical view of the economy that MPs rarely talk about, ranging from the takeover of Cadbury to the foreign-owned Thames Water.