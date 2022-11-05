Not Available

Selva (Vijay) lives in a colony. He's is the son of lawyer Raghuvaran but he lives separately. Swathe is one of the girl in the colony. Meanwhile a minister's daughter moves into the colony. She moves friendly with Selva.Swathe who is in love with Selva mistakes their friendship. Raghuvaran works for a terrorist group who kidnap the minister's daughter. Selva goes to the rescue of the girl. However, Selva kills his father because Raghuvaran was going to kill Swathe. Finally they will come against out of the clutch of the terrorists.