In Sem Controle Eduardo Moscovis is Danilo, a stage director obsessed with the injustice committed against XIX century farmer Manoel da Motta Coqueiro, case that initiated the process of extinction of death penalty in Brazil. Incited by a beautiful and mysterious woman, Danilo takes a fateful decision. He stages a play about the case with himself as Motta Coqueiro and psychiatric patients playing all the other parts. When the borders between reality and fantasy start to blend, Danilo relives the historical facts in first person, all the time conscious of the tragic doom of his character. Full with uncommon characters and surprising turns, Sem Controle approaches the issue of death penalty in a refreshing new perspective.