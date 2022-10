Not Available

Semerah Cinta Stilleto is a story about two people from different status, Letto and Stella. Stella grew up in a openminded family. However, She is doesn't like to live freely like her parent. Letto Similarly, a fishmonger and have parents who are always noisy. Letto and Stella had never met after in one incident that involving Letto and Stellas's mother's Stilleto shoes. Thus, these two beings first became friends, but their parents had different thoughts about their love.