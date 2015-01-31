2015

SEMICOLON; THE ADVENTURES OF OSTOMY GIRL documents a 5 month journey in the life of Dana, a feisty, funny, charming 25 year old, battling a severe case of Crohn's Disease. The disease is unrelenting and Dana is facing major life choices. With Dana as the guide, the film peers into the hearts and minds of Dana and her mother Cari, two strong, funny and loving women, doing their best to live life to the fullest, under circumstances not of their making. In a testament to her tenacity, Dana allows the viewer to enter her world, one which is not pretty. Yet it is full of humor and surprises at the strangest times. Dana is Ostomy Girl and her adventures are truly inspiring.