Semiramide (June Anderson), the queen of Babylon, has killed her husband and must find a new king. Although Assur (Samuel Ramey) is courting Semiramide, the queen, meanwhile, is falling in love with Arsace (Marilyn Horne), her long-lost son. Filmed at the Metropolitan Opera of New York and directed by John Copley, this performance of Rossini's final opera boasts an acclaimed cast and high production values.