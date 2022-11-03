Senario Lang Buana

Not Available

The story starts when Gunung, Daik and Bercabang stop at a town called Lang Buana, which is located by the river, while they are running away from their master, Orang Kaya Seri Bentan. Upon their arrival, the town folks give them a resounding welcome, making them wonder what the festivity is all about. They then realize that the villagers have mistaken them for the much-awaited princes who will save the town from being attacked by the evil Sang Nira who intends to seize Lang Buana!