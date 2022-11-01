Senario Pemburu Emas Yamashita

Not Available

Boy (Azlee), Put (Wahid), Seman (Lan Pet Pet), and Jali (Que Haidar) are four men who have been sent to a mental clinic for unstable behaviour. Now, these guys are actually sane but have been looked down by society due to their peculiarness (one loves to spit, two need anger management classes, one thinks he met a Japanese soldier in the woods and gave him a map to the lost treasures of General Yamashita). The person in charge of their 'care' is the heartless Murad (Beego). Enter the kind and pretty Dr. Lisa (Nora Danish). Dr. Lisa is engaged to Murad but doesn't know his true self yet.