Senario XX

Not Available

Zoragon comes from the planet Saturn. He worked operate spacecraft transporting energy from Zurah to Mars . At one point , his spaceship is damaged as a result of being attacked by General Zoragas and Zolidia aides who want to have the machine power saved by Zoragon . Machine power is able to be a weapon and General Zoragas wanted to seize power Zaragus King . General attack Zoragas , Zoragon spaceship had landed on the planet Earth and stranded in a village in Malaysia . The villagers are shocked by the presence of a spaceship or UFO's . In the chaos that arises is , a shaman who still work cohesively superstition says that an alien spacecraft and that is the embodiment of the pod and use ghost to chase incantation . Zoragon presence on Earth also find the village girl named Siti . As a result there is a conflict between the fiancee Comments ( Rosman ) with Zoragon was attracted to the round.