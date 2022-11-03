Send in the Clowns

Not Available

Two sisters are part of a cabaret act that is rapidly declining in attendance, and although the older sisteris constantly trying to push her younger sister to the forefront in a solo act, the younger sibling is less than enthusiastic. She sees little future in show business, whether in the chorus line or up front -- and so when her older sister finally pulls off a deal for the two to go to Taipei and possibly make some "real money," the younger sister must say yes or no, and either way, one of the two will not be happy.