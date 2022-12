Not Available

Ismail leaves his wife, Sutrisni, in Bekasi, in order to look for a job in Jakarta. Although his brother, Iskandar, persuades him to do illegal work with him, Ismail refuses. Since Iskandar does not deliver the money Ismail is sending to his wife, Sutrisni goes to the city to find her husband. But Sutrisni does not find him and marries Wongso. Finally, Ismail finds her again to solve the complicated chain of events.