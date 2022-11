Not Available

Sengoku Lord in Nagoya was a professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). The event took place on July 25, 2020, in Nagoya, Aichi, at the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium and was the second event under the Sengoku Lord name, the second in a row in Nagoya, and second in a row that took place at the Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium.