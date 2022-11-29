Sengoku Musou: Chapter of Sekigahara

Not Available

1585. A sunny autumn day. On the battlefield of Ueda Castle, Yukimura, who slashed deeply among the enemies, is struggling with the Tokugawa army. Time goes back, Mikatagahara. Ieyasu Tokugawa follows Takeda's army to protect his alliance with Oda. Sanada Yukimura and Nobuyuki brothers witness the power of Ieyasu Tokugawa and his general, and glimpse the ideal samurai statue for Ieyasu and his general. Later, the world of war drags Yukimura Sanada, Mitsunari Ishida, Masamune Date and others into the tide of fate. In 1600, the Uesugi family, who had been secretly communicating with Mitsunari, rebelled against Ieyasu, a world-class power. Ieyasu heads to Aizu to defeat Uesugi. At that moment, Mitsunari raises his army in Kinai. Ieyasu, who received the report of Samseong Kyohei, immediately transferred his army. A battle to bisect the world was about to take place in Sekigahara, the center of Japan.