Sengoku Musou: Shikoku Expedition Chapter

1582, a world of war. The times were swelling and trying to change. Mitsuhide Akechi's conspiracy against "Honno-ji Temple" was raised by Oda Nobunaga, who quickly gained power from Owari and raised "Tenka Fukutake" to fulfill the unification of the world. Hideyoshi Hashiba takes over the dream of unification after the death of Nobunaga. Hideyoshi's aide, Mitsunari Ishida, will challenge the battle with his wisdom and power if he does not realize his dream of creating a world where everyone can laugh and live. Motonari Motonari and Takakage Kobayakawa who bothered Oda Nobunaga to the end and tormented Mitsunari. Motochika Chosokabe unified Shikoku where many royal families were crowded. Because he is aiming for the world of Taihei, the magnificent Samurai picture scroll "Sengoku Musou" depicting the life of samurai (Mononofu) who meets, fights and scatters as enemies is completely staged. The curtain of a heated battle to unify the world is now cut off!