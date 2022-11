Not Available

Thirumoorthy (Rajan P. Dev), a corrupt politician, dreams to become the prime minister and hires an terrorist to kill the current prime minister. In jail, Sekhar (Arjun Sarja) is engaged by a terrorist and they escapes from the jail. He reveals that he is a police officer, kills some terrorists and catches the leader. He is praised for saving the prime minister by his superiors. Yamuna (Rambha) is in love with Sekhar.