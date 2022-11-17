Not Available

In Aparecida, 50 Km from o’Porto, the atmosphere surrounding this years preparation of the yearly festivities is tense: the new priest aims to discouraje the "Promise payers" from doing it having themselves carried in open coffins through the village untill th chappel of the Appeared Lady. Superstition against Theological Argument, fidelity to the vows or reinterpretation… The conflict becomes unavoidable. It’s the local identity and its inhabitants identity that’s in stake. If this type of processions were common in the last century on the north of the Iberian Peninsula, this one, will probably be the last in Portugal. At the village of Senhora Aparecida the festivities of August are set. The main wooden bier that will carry the Saint may be 15 metres high. It is now being assembled and decorated. Those who escaped death now celebrate life. The Lady redistributes the power she's been given.