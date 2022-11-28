Senior Citizen

Not Available

Theoharis, an elderly and lonely man, takes refuge in the hospital every evening to spend the night. He sleeps on the benches and chairs of the outpatients' wing because he is afraid to be alone. Every morning he returns to his house, where his only companion is his cat and his memories. One night he is discovered by a young nurse, Evgenia, who tries to learn more about him. Theoharis is initially skeptical and refuses to give her any information. Gradually, however, a relationship of trust between the two begins to be built and Evgenia tries to help him.