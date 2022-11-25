Not Available

Senior Escort Service

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Completely distraught after the sudden loss of her dad, filmmaker Shaina Feinberg will do anything she can to connect to him again. She catalogues her dad's belongings - a calculator, a clock, a basket of lozenges. She forces her friends to wear his clothes and mimic his gestures. She takes a stab at making a webseries he'd always wanted to make - the name of which is "Senior Escort Service." And she combs through his journal, where she finds out about a process of dealing with grief that was invented by the grandchildren of nazis.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images