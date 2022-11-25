Not Available

Completely distraught after the sudden loss of her dad, filmmaker Shaina Feinberg will do anything she can to connect to him again. She catalogues her dad's belongings - a calculator, a clock, a basket of lozenges. She forces her friends to wear his clothes and mimic his gestures. She takes a stab at making a webseries he'd always wanted to make - the name of which is "Senior Escort Service." And she combs through his journal, where she finds out about a process of dealing with grief that was invented by the grandchildren of nazis.