Senior, You Look Familiar to Me

Not Available

The film tells the story of Lu Wei, a freshman and freshman, only one pair of seniors-Ye Lianmei, a cold male god in the Department of Chemistry, fell in love at first sight. Subject Li Yirou, frustrated, attracted the attention of warm heart senior Zhang Chenxuan. Lu Jieyi, who refused to give up, launched a stormy offensive with the help of three wonderful roommates. An accident caused the two to live in the same ward, and their feelings quickly heated up. Confession, in two completely different types of seniors, Lu Jieyi fell into hesitation.