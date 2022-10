Not Available

Seniors is a 2011 Malayalam comedy-mystery film directed by Vyshakh, produced by Vaishakh Rajan, and written by Sachi-Sethu. The story is about four friends who return to their alma mater as students. It stars Kunchacko Boban, Jayaram, Biju Menon, and Manoj K. Jayan in the main roles. The film features an original score by Gopi Sundar and songs by Alphons Joseph, Jassie Gift and Alex Paul.