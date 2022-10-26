Sennentuntschi

Not Available

1975, Swiss Alps: In a remote mountain village, an immesely beautiful but disturbed and dumb woman shows up. Only the village policeman Reusch takes care of the strange woman and tries to find out whoshe is. There are hints that she came from the Höhenalp Alp, where herdsmen do unthinkable things to get the company of women. Many dark truths are revealed that should better have remained hidden. A tragedy of lust, insanity and murder is brought to a seemlingly pure and perfect world. It is the beginning of a nightmare of religious insanity, hypocrisy, abuse and belief in demons, who destroys a young family and brings a whole village to destruction.