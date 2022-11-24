Not Available

Senritsu kaiki file cho kowasugi file 01 kyohu korin kokkurisan

    New mocumentary series following up on director Shiraishi Koji‘s Senritsu kaiki file cho kowasugi. POV style depiction of the TV crew from the previous series as they cover a psychic phenomenon known as "Kokkuri-san." Director Kudo (Osako Shigeo), assistant director Ichikawa (Kuboyama Chika) and cameraman Tashiro (Shiraishi) work at a video production company and set off to sell a DVD called "Way Too Scary!" to boost their profits. They decide their first piece will be about Kokkuri-san, and they interview the high school girl who tipped them off on the story, but…

