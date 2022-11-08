Sens interdits

Not Available

Selin is a young woman of Turkish descent living in Brussels, who has a passionate love affair with the idealistic police officer Jennifer. Unable to talk to her conservative family about her homosexuality, she keeps the relationship secret. Turkish mobster Kadir falls in love with her and asks for her hand in marriage. While Selin's unsuspecting parents are delighted, Jennifer is on the verge of arresting him for drug trafficking. The film highlights the cultural mix and the friction between the different communities living in Brussels and raises questions about the rigid traditions and the intolerance towards homosexuality within the Turkish community.