Not Available

Sensation Innerspace: 2011 Amsterdam

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

For the last twelve years, Sensation has been building its international tour, visiting thirteen countries in 2011. Each year Sensation Introduces a new show in which the crowd is engaged through the white dress code. The premiere show of Sensation Amsterdam 2011 takes the audience on a spiritual journey to awakening. Raising the excitement step by step through seven intense experiences. Inspiring visitors to focus on the now, guiding them to a collective awareness of its beauty. Presenting them with their own innerspace.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images