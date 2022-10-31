Sensation Innerspace: 2011 Amsterdam

Not Available

For the last twelve years, Sensation has been building its international tour, visiting thirteen countries in 2011. Each year Sensation Introduces a new show in which the crowd is engaged through the white dress code. The premiere show of Sensation Amsterdam 2011 takes the audience on a spiritual journey to awakening. Raising the excitement step by step through seven intense experiences. Inspiring visitors to focus on the now, guiding them to a collective awareness of its beauty. Presenting them with their own innerspace.