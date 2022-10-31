Not Available

Berton Pierce directed Sense of Scale, his first feature length documentary, with Tom Griep as co-producer. The film was made from 2010 to 2012. Berton travelled around America and Europe to interview the model makers personally. Altogether there are interviews with model makers from America, England, Germany, and Canada. Each offers a personal account of their work, and thoughts on the changes in the industry. The documentary is an oral history of the amazing hand crafted workmanship that has produced many iconic film effects over the last 35 years. It focuses on a subject Berton cares deeply about; how computer technology is slowly taking away practical hand made craftsmanship.